  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Old rivals Rukiya Anpo and Masaaki Noiri run into each other backstage at ONE 173 press conference

WATCH: Old rivals Rukiya Anpo and Masaaki Noiri run into each other backstage at ONE 173 press conference

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 17, 2025 13:27 GMT
Japanese kickboxing rivals Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Japanese kickboxing rivals Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Kickboxing rivals Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo recently run into each other in a ONE Championship event. They expressed their willingness to touch gloves anew at some point.

Ad

The encounter took place backstage of the press conference last week for the promotion's marquee ONE 173 event, where the two Japanese superstars will compete against separate opponents. The show will take place on Nov. 16 at the historic Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Noiri headlines the event as he tries to combine the ONE featherweight kickboxing championship belts as the interim champion against reigning divisional king Superbon of Thailand in a unification bout. Anpo, meanwhile, will be making his ONE Championship debut against veteran Armenian fighter Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the ONE 173 press conference on Sept. 11 at the Shinagawa The Grand Hall in Tokyo, Masaaki Noiri and Anpo got to interact and agreed to revisit their rivalry now in ONE Championship.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Anop told Noiri:

"I came to ONE to beat you. I'll definitely reach where you are. Look forward to my rise."

To which the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion responded:

"Well, you need to beat Grigorian first. Let's start with that, and I'll defeat Superbon."
Ad

ONE Championship captured the interaction of the rivals on video and shared it on Instagram:

Ad

Masaaki Noiri and Anpo met back in September 2021, with the former winning by TKO (three knockdowns) to claim the K-1 World Grand Prix welterweight championship. It was a defeat that still resonates with Anpo until now and something he is determined to redeem himself from.

For more information on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Masaaki Noiri confident of beating Superbon in unification bout at ONE 173

While he is open to running it back against Rukiya Anpo, Masaaki Noiri is first focused on his scheduled unification title match against Thai superstar Superbon at ONE 173. It is a task he expressed confidence of being successful at.

Ad

The 32-year-old Team Vasileus standout made this known in a short conversation with martial artist Achilleus Ralli, saying:

"I'm going to fight the best in the world, Superbon. I have a belt, but this is the interim champion belt."

He went to say:

"So, I will beat the best, Superbon, and I will be the official world champion of this division."
Ad

Entering ONE 173, Noiri will be coming off his impressive third-round TKO win over Thai striking ace Tawanchai PK Saenchai to claim the interim featherweight kickboxing belt.

Superbon, meanwhile, will be making his first defense of his world title after returning to the summit of the featherweight kickboxing division earlier this year.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications