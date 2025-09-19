“I just need to beat every opponent” - Rukiya Anpo determined to earn rematch against Masaaki Noiri in ONE Championship

Revenge burns deep for ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo. The Japanese slugger joined ONE Championship with one clear goal in mind – to avenge an earlier defeat to interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.But to earn that opportunity, he must first prove himself against three-time Glory world champion Marat Grigorian in a three-round featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.Speaking to ONE, the towering newcomer confidently spoke about the driving force behind his decision to join the largest martial arts organization:&quot;Since I came here, all I've been thinking about is revenge against Masaaki Noiri. To make that happen, I just need to beat every opponent standing in front of me, one by one. That's it.&quot;Anpo was doing quite well against Noiri in their encounter in the 2021 K-1 Welterweight Grand Prix Final. However, the Team Vasileus superstar notched an epic come-from-behind win and handed Anpo a painful TKO loss.Meanwhile, Noiri will headline the blockbuster event in his featherweight kickboxing world title unification battle against Superbon.If Anpo gets past Grigorian and Noiri captures the undisputed crown, this Japan-on-Japan rematch may just come to fruition.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo says Marat Grigorian's fighting style is predictableRukiya Anpo's confidence was oozing when he made headlines during the ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference.The 29-year-old Japanese star got into a spicy back-and-forth with Marat Grigorian, which escalated into a heated staredown.The Armenian was clearly irked after Anpo said his signature forward pressure is the only thing he's good at.'Demolition Man' said:&quot;I think it's ok that you want to focus all your anger towards me, but I think you should learn how to lose weight more efficiently. And I know that your fighting style is only one style. So I think that when we're going into the match, I think that I'll be a one-sided winner. Please don't forget that I am on a very high level.”