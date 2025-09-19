  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I want to make sure I don’t lose” - Masaaki Noiri relishes chance to lead Japanese contingent at massive ONE 173

“I want to make sure I don’t lose” - Masaaki Noiri relishes chance to lead Japanese contingent at massive ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 19, 2025 08:31 GMT
From left to right: Yuki Yoza, Masaaki Noiri, Takeru | Image by ONE Championship
From left to right: Yuki Yoza, Masaaki Noiri, Takeru | Image by ONE Championship

ONE 173 features a strong Japanese contingent, led by interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

With several hometown heroes looking to deliver spectacular performances, Noiri understands the weight of responsibility that comes with headlining such a massive event in front of his compatriots.

The 32-year-old striker will look to unify the 155-pound belts against featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in the curtain closer of the massive martial arts spectacle set to go down on November 16 at the Ariake Arena.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Noiri expressed his determination to lead by example at the historic Tokyo event:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Since this is a Japan event, I believe all the Japanese fighters must win. And since I'm headlining, I want to make sure I don't lose to anyone, not only in the result but also in how exciting the fight is.”
Ad

With Noiri at the forefront, Japan’s revered Team Vasileus will be represented, as Takeru Segawa and Yuki Yoza also have high-profile matches lined up. They will take on Denis Puric and Superlek Kiatmoo9, respectively.

Two more Japanese fighters will also vie for 26 pounds of gold, as Yuya Wakamatsu will look to defend his flyweight MMA throne against Joshua Pacio. Nadaka will also seek to become the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion against Numsurin Chor Ketwina.

Ad

Elsewhere, Japanese warriors Kana Morimoto, Rukiya Anpo, Hiroki Akimoto, and Itsuki Hirata are also set to compete in the stacked card.

Masaaki Noiri warns old rival Rukiya Anpo that he's in the big leagues now

ONE newcomer Rukiya Anpo stole the show during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference with his brash proclamations and intimidating aura.

The Japanese striker boldly claimed that he joined ONE to set a rematch with Masaaki Noiri and avenge that previous loss.

Ad

Asked about his thoughts on Anpo's arrival, the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion told ONE:

"I wish him a warm welcome to ONE. But this stage isn't that easy."

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications