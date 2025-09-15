WATCH: Behind the scenes at the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo featuring Rukiya Anpo, Takeru

ONE Championship held a second press conference last week for its highly anticipated ONE 173 event in November. Before facing the media, the promotion's Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong interacted with the athletes, which included Japanese superstars Rukiya Anpo and Takeru Segawa.The press conference was held at the Shinagawa The Grand Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 11, and saw the featured fighters answer burning questions about their respective matches at the event happening on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in the Japanese capital. It was followed by intense face-offs, providing further preview of what to expect come fight night.Sityodtong met with the ONE superstars ahead of the media event, which was captured in behind-the-scenes clips shared by ONE Championship on Instagram.In one of the clips, the ONE executive is seen talking to promotion-debuting Anpo, initially surprised at how tall the Japanese superstar is. Three-time K-1 champion Anpo will have his maiden outing at ONE 173, facing off against ONE veteran Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a featherweight kickboxing clash.The video post also has Sityodtong conversing with other Japanese athletes seeing action at the tentpole Tokyo event, led by Takeru and champions Masaaki Noiri and Yuya Wakamatsu, and wishing all of them the best.Other fighters who Sityodtong interacted with were ONE champions Joshua Pacio and Superlek Kiatmoo9, as well as Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, Grigorian, Denis Puric and Numsurin Chor Ketwina.Check the video post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChatri Sityodtong high on headlining bout at ONE 173Chatri Sityodtong believes they are building up something special for ONE 173, led by the headlining contest between champion kickboxers Superbon of Thailand and Masaaki Noiri of Japan.ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon will defend his belt in a unification match against the division's interim titleholder Noiri. It is one of six world title fights already confirmed for ONE Championship's second live on-ground event in Japan this year.In the first press conference for the marquee event held in June, Sityodtong spoke highly of the Superbon-Noiri showdown, saying:&quot;Masaaki Noiri versus Superbon. Pound for pound, the best kickboxers on the planet and a multiple division K-1 champion. This fight is going to be unbelievable.&quot;ONE 173 will mark the first defense of Superbon of the featherweight kickboxing gold after returning to the top of the division. Noiri, meanwhile, will try to build on the momentum he got from back-to-back victories, including his TKO win over Tawanchai PK Saenchai in March to claim the interim belt.For more information and updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.