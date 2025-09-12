WATCH: ONE Championship’s fiery ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo

ONE Championship ramped up anticipation for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in November by holding a second press conference for it this week. It once again featured a host of key players seeing action for the highly anticipated event set to take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The athletes took turns answering burning questions from media for the marquee show happening on Nov. 16 and followed by an intense face-off, providing a preview of the competitive action set to go down in the promotion's second event in Japan this year.

Leading those who took front and center in the press conference were ONE world champions Yuya Wakamatsu and Joshua Pacio, who will dispute the flyweight MMA world title in the possession of the former.

It will be the first defense of 'Little Piranha' since becoming world champion in March at ONE 172, also in Japan, where he defeated former divisional king Adriano Moraes by TKO in the opening round.

Pacio, the strawweight MMA world champion, meanwhile, will go for a second world title and fourth straight victory in his second match for this year.

The protagonists for the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai world title, Nadaka of Japan and Numsurin Chor Ketwina, were also in attendance .

Also present at the press conference were Thai superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Stamp Fairtex, who are pitted against hometown bets Yuki Yoza and Kana Morimoto, respectively.

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru was in attendance as well, facing off with opponent Denis Puric of Canada.

ONE-debuting and former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo, for his part, exuded confidence and trumpeted his arrival in the "Home of Martial Arts." He is set to go against veteran fighter Marat Grigorian of Armenia.

Check out what took place in the latest press conference for ONE 173 in the video below:

Chatri Sityodtong touts explosive night at ONE 173

ONE 173 is shaping up to be one of the more stacked and explosive events in ONE Championship history, in line with what group Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong touted when the show was being conceived earlier.

Back in the first press conference for the tentpole show in June, Sityodtong said the were pulling all the stops in coming up with a sure hit for ONE 173, saying:

"Stay tuned, because we're making some very big announcements in the coming weeks. The fights are going to be absolutely explosive ... Japan, let us make this the greatest event in the history of the country once again."

ONE 173 is headlined by the unification title bout between ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon and interim champion Masaaki Noiri. It also features five other world title matches and a contigent of ONE superstar fighters.

