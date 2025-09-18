"This stage isn't that easy" - Masaaki Noiri warns Rukiya Anpo of elite competition in ONE Championship

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri has delivered a respectful but pointed warning about the tests that could await fellow countryman Rukiya Anpo on the global stage of ONE Championship.The Team Vasileus star, who faces reigning kingpin Superbon in a hotly anticipated ONE featherweight kickboxing world title war in the main event of ONE 173, had this to say during an exclusive interview with the promotion days after the event's official press conference last Thursday, where Anpo was unveiled as the organization's latest signing.&quot;I wish him a warm welcome to ONE. But this stage isn't that easy,&quot; the 32-year-old said.Like Anpo, Noiri is a former K-1 champion who packs technicality of the highest order and destructive knockout power. But the Japanese warrior, perhaps, is speaking from experience.Despite putting together a magical blueprint to take out Tawanchai and claim ONE gold in his last outing at ONE 172 in Saitama in March, Masaaki Noiri's start in the promotion didn't go to plan.The Nagoya native suffered a unanimous decision loss to multi-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his debut at ONE 167 in June last year.Six months later, another setback followed – one that left him even contemplating retirement.However, the Japanese warrior, teammates with fellow ONE superstars Takeru Segawa and Yuki Yoza, did not choose the easy way out.He soldiered on despite the pair of setbacks to score back-to-back highlight-reel finishes of Shakir Al-Tekreeti and Tawanchai this year.Anpo certainly has no easy task as he opens his promotional account against Armenian knockout merchant Marat Grigorian at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, Nov. 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo is out to secure revenge against Masaaki Noiri in ONE ChampionshipIn a short clip posted by ONE Championship on its Instagram account (@onechampionship) last week, Anpo declared that his sole goal in the organization is to work his way back into a rematch against Noiri.&quot;The last man I lost to, Masaaki Noiri. I came here [ONE] to get my revenge on him. I believe that's what my fans want and the fight they want to see most. Please look forward to it,&quot; he said backstage after the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo last week.Anpo succumbed to a third-round TKO defeat to Masaaki Noiri in the K-1 67.5kg Grand Prix final in Yokohama, Japan.