  "Your fighting style is only one style" - Rukiya Anpo takes a swipe at upcoming opponent Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

“Your fighting style is only one style" - Rukiya Anpo takes a swipe at upcoming opponent Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 14, 2025 10:58 GMT
Rukiya Anpo (L) and Marat Grigorian (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Rukiya Anpo (L) and Marat Grigorian (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Japanese ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo doesn’t see anything special about his upcoming opponent, Marat Grigorian.

The former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion will make his promotional debut at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

On November 16, Anpo will go head-to-head with the credentialed Armenian destroyer in a three-round featherweight kickboxing clash at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Tensions boiled over during the intense ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference, when the fiery pair exchanged verbal jabs and had a heated face-off.

Anpo showed blatant disregard for the legendary Grigorian’s skills and blatantly dismissed the multiple-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger.

Moreover, the Japanese striker insinuated that his main goal is to fight Masaaki Noiri in a rematch, which further irked the Armenian icon.

In response to Grigorian’s claim that he would break Anpo, the 29-year-old defiantly fired back:

"I think it's ok that you want to focus all your anger towards me, but I think you should learn how to lose weight more efficiently. And I know that your fighting style is only one style. So I think that when we're going into the match, I think that I'll be a one-sided winner. Please don't forget that I am on a very high level.”
Rukiya Anpo dismissive of Marat Grigorian's credentials

Most fighters would dread fighting against a striking legend like Marat Grigorian, especially for one's promotional debut.

But Rukiya Anpo remains unfazed. For one, the Japanese slugger is already thinking of his next challenge, claiming the Armenian legend is merely a stepping stone on his path to a rematch with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin.

During the press conference, Anpo said:

"I think Grigorian is actually talking about me, saying that he is going to use all the minutes, every second, for three rounds to beat me up. But I don't think much about Grigorian because there's only one thing I have to do in ONE Championship. I need to take revenge on Noiri, who beat me."

