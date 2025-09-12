Marat Grigorian dares Rukiya Anpo to back up his smack: “I hope he will fight as well as he talks”

Armenian kickboxing legend Marat Grigorian was visibly displeased by Rukiya Anpo’s bold declarations during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference.The three-time Glory kickboxing world champion will figure in a three-round featherweight kickboxing tiff against the promotional debutant on November 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Despite being a newcomer in the home of martial arts, Anpo answered questions with a menacing aura, which didn’t sit well with Grigorian.While Grigorian remained calm amid Anpo's brash proclamations, he fired back with a chilling warning to the former K-1 world champion.&quot;I'm happy to be back and fighting against Anpo, it's nice, I hope he will fight as [well as] he talks.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnpo made waves at the press conference by boldly declaring himself &quot;the main character of martial arts&quot;. He also raised some eyebrows after declaring he'll become the true champion of ONE's stacked featherweight kickboxing division, currently ruled by Superbon.Grigorian, who prefers to let his fists do the talking, was visibly unamused and would love to make the cocky striker pay for his words at ONE 173.The Hemmers Gym product enters this showdown with a momentum of two straight vicious finishes over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Abdelali Zahidi, respectively.Plus, Grigorian is out for vindication after his bout with Kaito Ono last March did not push through after he missed weight.Marat Grigorian vows to give Rukiya Anpo a rude awakeningWhile aware of Rukiya Anpo's impressive credentials, Marat Grigorian reminded his Japanese foe that he'll be entering uncharted territory against the best in the world.ONE's 155-pound striking divisions are filled with the best of the best, and the Armenian slugger is eager to prove there are levels to this game at ONE 173.The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger said during the press conference:&quot;So there is not much left, two more months, and after that I will show you. Don't forget this is kickboxing. You're on a different level now. He will feel it also.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Grigorian vs. Anpo.