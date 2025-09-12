Rukiya Anpo is hungry for vengeance against Masaaki Noiri but admits ‘I shouldn’t talk about this now’

Japanese kickboxing star Rukiya Anpo is craving a rematch against Masaaki Noiri. For now, though, the debuting superstar will have his radar fully locked on his first test on November 16.The former K-1 super lightweight champion will open his ONE Championship account at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which emanates live inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.There, the Himeji native, nicknamed 'Demolition Man' for his ability to put opponents to sleep, will face fellow knockout merchant Marat Grigorian. They go to war in a featherweight kickboxing matchup.Speaking to reporters at the ONE 173 press conference on Thursday, September 11, Anpo admitted he can't stop thinking about the chance to pull one back against Noiri.For now, however, his attention isn't on the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion. The 29-year-old said:&quot;I will never forget about that moment [losing to Noiri]. So this is my debut. But to me, a revenge against Noiri is something I want to do in ONE Championship.&quot;He continued:&quot;Since that’s the only thing on my mind, that’s the only thing I’m trying to aim for. It’s not that I don’t have any other plans, but I shouldn’t talk about this now. It’s not the time yet.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow did Rukiya Anpo lose to Masaaki Noiri?Rukiya Anpo suffered a TKO defeat to the Team Vasileus star when they went to war under the K-1 banner in September 2021.Noiri's venomous kicking game ultimately set him up for a stunning third-round finish of Anpo in the promotion's world grand prix final in Yokohama.Since then, though, Rukiya Anpo has achieved a five-fight unbeaten streak, a run that includes a high-octane three-round war against kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek in May 2023.Like Anpo, Masaaki Noiri will be part of ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16.The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion will attempt to unify his gold against divisional king Superbon in the night's headliner attraction.