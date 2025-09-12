“I was full of anger” - Marat Grigorian reflects on missing weight against Kaito Ono earlier this year

Multi-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian's emotional scars from missing weight for his clash with Japan's Kaito Ono earlier this year still run deep.The Armenian striker and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger reflected on how the cancelled bout represents a devastating setback in his lengthy journey as a martial artist.While speaking at the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo yesterday, Marat Grigorian said:&quot;I'm happy to be back. You know, after Kaito cancelled the fight, I was really upset. I really had a hard time at the moment. I had some nights I couldn't sleep because [I was] full of anger and disappointment.&quot;He continued:&quot;The painful thing was that I also made the weight, but not at the right time, it was over time. But it is what it is.&quot;That experience should serve the former three-time Glory world champion well as he looks to resume his campaign on martial arts' grandest stage later this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarat Grigorian set to welcome Rukiya Anpo to the Circle at ONE 173The 34-year-old striking specialist has the perfect chance to redeem himself after missing weight for his last fight in Japan at ONE 173.Emanating live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, the Hemmers Gym athlete goes to war against promotional newcomer and former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo in a featherweight kickboxing tussle.Marat Grigorian has split between victory and defeat in his past six outings.He'd be eager to maintain his winning ways in search of a world title shot against the winner of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification matchup between kingpin Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri.As for Anpo, the fighter who carries the moniker 'Demolition Man' is out to take his unbeaten run to six and kick off a new chapter in his career on a sweet note.