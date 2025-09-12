  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I was full of anger” - Marat Grigorian reflects on missing weight against Kaito Ono earlier this year

“I was full of anger” - Marat Grigorian reflects on missing weight against Kaito Ono earlier this year

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:27 GMT
Armenian kickboxing maestro Marat Grigorian. [Image: ONE Championship]
Armenian kickboxing maestro Marat Grigorian. [Image: ONE Championship]

Multi-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian's emotional scars from missing weight for his clash with Japan's Kaito Ono earlier this year still run deep.

Ad

The Armenian striker and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger reflected on how the cancelled bout represents a devastating setback in his lengthy journey as a martial artist.

While speaking at the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo yesterday, Marat Grigorian said:

"I'm happy to be back. You know, after Kaito cancelled the fight, I was really upset. I really had a hard time at the moment. I had some nights I couldn't sleep because [I was] full of anger and disappointment."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"The painful thing was that I also made the weight, but not at the right time, it was over time. But it is what it is."

That experience should serve the former three-time Glory world champion well as he looks to resume his campaign on martial arts' grandest stage later this year.

Ad

Marat Grigorian set to welcome Rukiya Anpo to the Circle at ONE 173

The 34-year-old striking specialist has the perfect chance to redeem himself after missing weight for his last fight in Japan at ONE 173.

Emanating live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, the Hemmers Gym athlete goes to war against promotional newcomer and former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo in a featherweight kickboxing tussle.

Ad

Marat Grigorian has split between victory and defeat in his past six outings.

He'd be eager to maintain his winning ways in search of a world title shot against the winner of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification matchup between kingpin Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri.

As for Anpo, the fighter who carries the moniker 'Demolition Man' is out to take his unbeaten run to six and kick off a new chapter in his career on a sweet note.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications