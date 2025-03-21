Marat Grigorian on how he stays in top shape despite age catching up: "I just do my best to keep going"

Former three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian has revealed his hack in combatting age and how he keeps himself in tip-top shape, especially when competing inside the ring.

Ad

Grigorian also admitted that there has been an extra challenge for him in terms of managing his weight and training drills, but he continues to put in the work inside the gym, thus allotting more time in his recovery.

The Armenian striking maestro shared this during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post by saying:

"You know, the age speaks by itself, you know. I'm getting a little bit older every year. I feel it in my body. The training is getting really hard and hard. And the cutting weight is also a little bit harder than before. For me, I just do my best to keep going like this as my body goes. I just love this sport, I love fighting, I love kickboxing. But yes, now I just need more time to recover."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Marat Grigorian's full interview here:

Ad

Currently, Grigorian is getting ready to face Kaito Ono on March 23 at ONE 172 in a featherweight kickboxing match at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Marat Grigorian vows to either knock Kaito Ono out or break him at ONE 172

In another interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Hemmers Gym representative proclaimed that he has two scenarios in mind against the Japanese newcomer.

Ad

Marat Grigorian projects an early knockout finish or a lopsided decision win, as he stated:

"Nothing much about Kaito really surprises me, you know. I am going to attack and hurt him. From the first round. If I don't get the knockout early, I will continue to be on the attack and break him."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.