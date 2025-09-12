Marat Grigorian has a message for ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo: "You're on a different level now"

Marat Grigorian is ready to welcome ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo to the big leagues in brutal fashion, as the Armenian icon promises to show the Japanese prospect exactly what elite-level kickboxing competition feels like at ONE 173.The 34-year-old veteran, a three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion, squares off against Anpo on Sunday, November 16, in a featherweight kickboxing battle.The hometown advantage should motivate the debuting superstar, but it won't protect him from the technical excellence that the Hemmers Gym athlete brings to the table.Marat Grigorian's extensive experience against elite opposition throughout his lengthy career has prepared him for these kinds of matchups, and he's ready to remind his opponent of the quality he brings to each fight when they clash in Tokyo, Japan.During the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, the Talin native issued a warning to his Japanese opponent about the reality of competing on the global stage of ONE Championship.The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger said:&quot;So there is not much left, two more months, and after that I will show you. Don't forget this is kickboxing. You're on a different level now. He will feel it also.&quot;For more how-to-watch details, fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com. ONE 173 will mark the promotion's second card in Japan this year.The spectacle headlined by a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification matchup between reigning king Superbon and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri goes down inside the Ariake Arena on November 16.Fans eager to attend the card can follow this link. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarat Grigorian fired up to 'deliver another knockout' in returnThis past June, Marat Grigorian took to his Instagram page to share his eagerness to return to action.Alongside a video of him smashing the pads with legendary striking coach Nick Hemmers, the former three-time Glory world champion wrote:&quot;Who’s ready for another knockout 🔥🔥 💣 I am ! I am ready to bring real action as always!&quot;His wish has now been answered with the promotion. Come the ONE 173, fans should expect Grigorian to be at his ferocious best against the debuting hometown bet.