Roberto Soldic opens up on relationship with legendary coach Nick Hemmers: "We joke, but when we work, we work”

Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic recently opened up about his relationship with legendary fight coach Nick Hemmers.

Following a frustrating start to his ONE Championship run, 'Robocop' finally got back to his winning ways with a brutal first-round KO of Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171 in Qatar.

During a recent interview on the UFD Gym YouTube channel, Soldic offered some insight into his tight bond with Hemmers, the owner and operator of Hemmers Gym in the Netherlands:

"I still train with Nick. He holds pads for me, and we are like really close friends now. We just connect, and everything is fine. We drink coffee together, we laugh, we smile, we joke. But when we work, we work. We always coming for the win."

Considering his last performance inside the Circle, Soldic and Hemmers' relationship is paying dividends for the former two-division KSW champion.

Robert Soldic staying humble following his highlight-reel knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

Even after landing one of the biggest and most brutal finishes of his illustrious mixed martial arts career, Roberto Soldic is not letting it go to his head. Instead, he's choosing to stay humble and keep putting in the work:

"I'm really happy that I won. But nothing changes, I'm still training hard at the gym, you know. So, I keep working to keep improving. I never stop working. This is my life."

What's next for 'Robocop' remains to be seen, but needless to say, fans are chomping at the bit to see what the Croatian sensation will do next.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 171: Qatar replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

