  "I don't think much about Grigorian" - Rukiya Anpo not worried about Marat Grigorian test in ONE Championship debut

“I don’t think much about Grigorian” - Rukiya Anpo not worried about Marat Grigorian test in ONE Championship debut

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 13, 2025 01:57 GMT
Rukiya Anpo (R) vs Marat Grigorian (L)
Rukiya Anpo (right) vs. Marat Grigorian (left) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Japanese striker Rukiya Anpo treats his upcoming showdown with Marat Grigorian as a detour on his way to his true goals in ONE Championship.

The promotional newcomer will look to make a good first impression when he duels the Armenian legend in a featherweight kickboxing war at ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

During the recent ONE 173 press conference, Anpo revealed his desire to earn a rematch with interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

'Demolition Man' lost to Noiri in a previous encounter outside the promotion, and he’s been itching to redeem himself.

"I think Grigorian is actually talking about me, saying that he is going to use all the minutes, every second, for three rounds to beat me up. But I don't think much about Grigorian because there's only one thing I have to do in ONE Championship. I need to take revenge on Noiri, who beat me," Anpo declared.
After sharing some spicy words, Anpo and Grigorian had a heated face-off during the explosive press conference.

The former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion is clearly not intimidated by the decorated striker’s credentials.

Fueled by his desire to fight Noiri again, Anpo will look to notch a decisive victory against the former world title challenger and move closer to his goal.

Rukiya Anpo calls himself the "main character" of martial arts

Rukiya Anpo was certainly a scene stealer at the ONE 173 press conference, as he carried himself with a menacing swagger.

'Demolition Man' had one of the best quotes throughout the event, describing himself as the final boss:

"I'm representing Japan and the world. I am the main character of the martial arts. You know what, I came to ONE Championship to make this sport exciting, to change the air of the whole atmosphere."

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
