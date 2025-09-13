“I don’t think much about Grigorian” - Rukiya Anpo not worried about Marat Grigorian test in ONE Championship debut

Japanese striker Rukiya Anpo treats his upcoming showdown with Marat Grigorian as a detour on his way to his true goals in ONE Championship.The promotional newcomer will look to make a good first impression when he duels the Armenian legend in a featherweight kickboxing war at ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.During the recent ONE 173 press conference, Anpo revealed his desire to earn a rematch with interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.'Demolition Man' lost to Noiri in a previous encounter outside the promotion, and he’s been itching to redeem himself.&quot;I think Grigorian is actually talking about me, saying that he is going to use all the minutes, every second, for three rounds to beat me up. But I don't think much about Grigorian because there's only one thing I have to do in ONE Championship. I need to take revenge on Noiri, who beat me,&quot; Anpo declared.After sharing some spicy words, Anpo and Grigorian had a heated face-off during the explosive press conference.The former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion is clearly not intimidated by the decorated striker’s credentials.Fueled by his desire to fight Noiri again, Anpo will look to notch a decisive victory against the former world title challenger and move closer to his goal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo calls himself the &quot;main character&quot; of martial artsRukiya Anpo was certainly a scene stealer at the ONE 173 press conference, as he carried himself with a menacing swagger.'Demolition Man' had one of the best quotes throughout the event, describing himself as the final boss:&quot;I'm representing Japan and the world. I am the main character of the martial arts. You know what, I came to ONE Championship to make this sport exciting, to change the air of the whole atmosphere.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on this fiery featherweight kickboxing showdown.