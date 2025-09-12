  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  Marat Grigorian faces former Manny Pacquiao opponent Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Marat Grigorian faces former Manny Pacquiao opponent Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173 in Tokyo

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 12, 2025 08:37 GMT
Marat Grigorian (L) and Rukiya Anpo (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian (L) and Rukiya Anpo (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Three-time Glory Kickboxing World Champion Marat Grigorian will look to give Rukiya "Demolition Man" Anpo of Japan a rude welcome to the home of martial arts.

This fiery three-round featherweight kickboxing showdown has been added to the talent-stacked ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, set to go down on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

A multiple-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger, Grigorian’s legacy has already been set in stone, carved through relentless forward aggression and devastating knockout power.

The Armenian destroyer is coming off back-to-back savage finishes over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165 and Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92.

At 33 years old, the Hemmers Gym standout’s blades have only gotten sharper, and he wants to make another run for 26 pounds of gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

However, standing in his way is a brash ONE debutant looking to make a splash at his expense.

Anpo, who previously held the K-1 Super Lightweight Championship, brings forth impressive credentials to the promotion and wants a quick route to the world title by beating the iconic Grigorian.

Most notably, the Japanese star made headlines when he took on boxing royalty Manny Pacquiao in a three-round exhibition bout in July 2024.

The towering kickboxer effectively utilized his reach advantage and landed powerful combinations to secure a draw against the Filipino icon.

Confirmed bouts for ONE 173

Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri - featherweight kickboxing world championship unification

Oumar Kane vs. Anatoly Malykhin - heavyweight MMA world championship

Christian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov - lightweight MMA world championship

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio - flyweight MMA world championship

Rodtang vs. Nong-O - vacant flyweight Muay Thai World championship

Nadaka vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina - inaugural atomweight Muay Thai world championship

Superlek vs. Yuki Yoza - bantamweight kickboxing

Takeru vs. Denis Puric - flyweight kickboxing

Stamp Fairtex vs. Kana - atomweight kickboxing

Wei Rui vs. Hiroki Akimoto - bantamweight kickboxing

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin vs. Jake Peacock - bantamweight Muay Thai

Itsuki Hirata vs. Ritu Phogat - atomweight MMA

Giancarlo Bodoni vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. - middleweight submission grappling

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

