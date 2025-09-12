Marat Grigorian faces former Manny Pacquiao opponent Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Three-time Glory Kickboxing World Champion Marat Grigorian will look to give Rukiya &quot;Demolition Man&quot; Anpo of Japan a rude welcome to the home of martial arts.This fiery three-round featherweight kickboxing showdown has been added to the talent-stacked ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, set to go down on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA multiple-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger, Grigorian’s legacy has already been set in stone, carved through relentless forward aggression and devastating knockout power.The Armenian destroyer is coming off back-to-back savage finishes over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165 and Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92.At 33 years old, the Hemmers Gym standout’s blades have only gotten sharper, and he wants to make another run for 26 pounds of gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization.However, standing in his way is a brash ONE debutant looking to make a splash at his expense.Anpo, who previously held the K-1 Super Lightweight Championship, brings forth impressive credentials to the promotion and wants a quick route to the world title by beating the iconic Grigorian.Most notably, the Japanese star made headlines when he took on boxing royalty Manny Pacquiao in a three-round exhibition bout in July 2024.The towering kickboxer effectively utilized his reach advantage and landed powerful combinations to secure a draw against the Filipino icon.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Confirmed bouts for ONE 173Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri - featherweight kickboxing world championship unificationOumar Kane vs. Anatoly Malykhin - heavyweight MMA world championshipChristian Lee vs. Alibeg Rasulov - lightweight MMA world championshipYuya Wakamatsu vs. Joshua Pacio - flyweight MMA world championshipRodtang vs. Nong-O - vacant flyweight Muay Thai World championshipNadaka vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina - inaugural atomweight Muay Thai world championshipSuperlek vs. Yuki Yoza - bantamweight kickboxingTakeru vs. Denis Puric - flyweight kickboxingStamp Fairtex vs. Kana - atomweight kickboxingWei Rui vs. Hiroki Akimoto - bantamweight kickboxingSuakim Sor Jor Tongprajin vs. Jake Peacock - bantamweight Muay ThaiItsuki Hirata vs. Ritu Phogat - atomweight MMAGiancarlo Bodoni vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. - middleweight submission grappling