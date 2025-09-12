“I am the main character” - Rukiya Anpo ready to take over ONE Championship starting with Marat Grigorian

ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo ruffled some feathers with his brash antics during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference.In his promotional debut, the former K-1 super lightweight champion will clash with the iconic Marat Grigorian. This three-round featherweight kickboxing showdown is one of four additional bouts added to the November 16 card at Ariake Arena.Despite facing a formidable adversary right off the bat, the unbothered Anpo exudes supreme confidence.The 29-year-old Japanese star made it clear that he’s here to take over, revealing his ambitious plans in the world's largest martial arts organization:&quot;I'm representing Japan and the world. I am the main character of the martial arts. You know what, I came to ONE Championship to make this sport exciting, to change the air of the whole atmosphere,&quot; Anpo told the media during the presser.Anpo is no stranger to high-stakes battles, defending his K-1 crown twice and being a finalist in the 2021 K-1 Welterweight Grand Prix.The towering striker even fought to a draw in a high-profile boxing exhibition match against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.While his confidence is well-warranted, underestimating Grigorian would be a foolish mistake.The Armenian powerhouse has notched spectacular knockouts in the home of martial arts, including savage finishes over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Abdelali Zahidi. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo reveals his main goal in ONERukiya Anpo's decision to sign with ONE Championship is rooted in revenge.During the press conference, the 29-year-old revealed his main mission is to earn a rematch with fellow Japanese and interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, who got the better of him in the past.&quot;I will never forget about that moment [losing to Noiri]. So this is my debut. But to me, a revenge against Noiri is something I want to do in ONE Championship&quot; he said. &quot;Since that’s the only thing on my mind, that’s the only thing I’m trying to aim for. It’s not that I don’t have any other plans, but I shouldn’t talk about this now. It’s not the time yet.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.