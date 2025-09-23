  • home icon
  • Rukiya Anpo says he upgraded boxing skills by fighting Manny Pacquiao: “I’ve built myself”

Rukiya Anpo says he upgraded boxing skills by fighting Manny Pacquiao: “I’ve built myself”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 23, 2025 11:14 GMT
Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo - Photo by ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship newcomer and Japanese martial arts superstar ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo is getting ready to make his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization, against one of the promotion’s most accomplished veterans.

Anpo is set to face former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a three-round featherweight kickboxing tilt at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anpo says he believes Grigorian will be no match for his skills, especially his boxing, which he learned from fighting the legendary Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao.

‘Demolition Man’ said:

“I’ve only recently gone back to it. Until then, I’d been focused on boxing. Kicks were always my stronger weapon, actually—I was weaker with punches. Around four years ago I really started focusing on punches, and I even got the chance to do an exhibition with Manny Pacquiao, which gave me a lot of confidence. Now I’ve built myself into a fighter who can compete with confidence in both areas.”
Anpo fought Pacquiao in an exhibition match not too long ago, and gave the eight-division boxing world champion a good run for his money in a tough fight.

Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Anpo finally make his ONE Championship debut, which will come soon enough.

Rukiya Anpo and Marat Grigorian are expected to battle for the next world title shot

When ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo and Marat Grigorian face off, the winner will probably move on to challenge for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Anpo and Grigorian will face off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which takes place live at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from their location.

Anpo believes Grigorian’s time at the top has passed, and if he can get through the Armenian, he will be looking at facing either divisional king Superbon or interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri, who both face each other in the ONE 173 main event.

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

