Rukiya Anpo says he upgraded boxing skills by fighting Manny Pacquiao: “I’ve built myself”

ONE Championship newcomer and Japanese martial arts superstar ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo is getting ready to make his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization, against one of the promotion’s most accomplished veterans.Anpo is set to face former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a three-round featherweight kickboxing tilt at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anpo says he believes Grigorian will be no match for his skills, especially his boxing, which he learned from fighting the legendary Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Demolition Man’ said:“I’ve only recently gone back to it. Until then, I’d been focused on boxing. Kicks were always my stronger weapon, actually—I was weaker with punches. Around four years ago I really started focusing on punches, and I even got the chance to do an exhibition with Manny Pacquiao, which gave me a lot of confidence. Now I’ve built myself into a fighter who can compete with confidence in both areas.”Anpo fought Pacquiao in an exhibition match not too long ago, and gave the eight-division boxing world champion a good run for his money in a tough fight.Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Anpo finally make his ONE Championship debut, which will come soon enough.Rukiya Anpo and Marat Grigorian are expected to battle for the next world title shotWhen ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo and Marat Grigorian face off, the winner will probably move on to challenge for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.Anpo and Grigorian will face off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which takes place live at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from their location.Anpo believes Grigorian’s time at the top has passed, and if he can get through the Armenian, he will be looking at facing either divisional king Superbon or interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri, who both face each other in the ONE 173 main event.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rukiya Anpo’s ONE Championship debut.