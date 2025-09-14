  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “All the anger in the past months followed me” - Marat Grigorian ready to release pent-up frustration on Rukiya Anpo

“All the anger in the past months followed me” - Marat Grigorian ready to release pent-up frustration on Rukiya Anpo

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 14, 2025 11:40 GMT
Marat Grigorian - Photo by ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian - Photo by ONE Championship

Armenian-Belgian kickboxing veteran Marat Grigorian can’t wait to let loose all of his frustrations on his upcoming opponent, Japanese star Rukiya Anpo.

Ad

The 34-year-old says that recent setbacks, as well as missing weight for his last fight, have been stressful for him, and he is looking to use that as motivation for his next fight later this year.

To add insult to injury, Anpo has also engaged in a war of words with him, which Grigorian says he dislikes. Now, the 34-year-old wants to unleash hell on his Japanese foe when the two meet in the Circle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to the media at the official ONE 173 Tokyo press conference, Grigorian said:

"I like that he thinks like that because all the anger in the past months followed me. I'm now really focused for this one, for this fight."

Grigorian welcomes Anpo to ONE Championship at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Ariak Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, or head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live from their location.

Marat Grigorian reflects botched Kaito Ono fight earlier this year

Why is Marat Grigorian so angry? The Armenian fighter recently opened up about the emotional turmoil following his failed weight cut and subsequent cancelled fight against Kaito Ono.

Ad

The 34-year-old striking icon admits the cancelled fight left him devastated and unable to sleep.

He told media:

"I'm happy to be back. You know, after Kaito cancelled the fight, I was really upset. I really had a hard time at the moment. I had some nights I couldn't sleep because [I was] full of anger and disappointment. The painful thing was that I also made the weight but not at the right time, it was over time. But it is what it is."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Marat Grigorian’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications