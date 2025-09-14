“All the anger in the past months followed me” - Marat Grigorian ready to release pent-up frustration on Rukiya Anpo

Armenian-Belgian kickboxing veteran Marat Grigorian can’t wait to let loose all of his frustrations on his upcoming opponent, Japanese star Rukiya Anpo.The 34-year-old says that recent setbacks, as well as missing weight for his last fight, have been stressful for him, and he is looking to use that as motivation for his next fight later this year.To add insult to injury, Anpo has also engaged in a war of words with him, which Grigorian says he dislikes. Now, the 34-year-old wants to unleash hell on his Japanese foe when the two meet in the Circle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to the media at the official ONE 173 Tokyo press conference, Grigorian said:&quot;I like that he thinks like that because all the anger in the past months followed me. I'm now really focused for this one, for this fight.&quot;Grigorian welcomes Anpo to ONE Championship at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Ariak Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, or head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live from their location.Marat Grigorian reflects botched Kaito Ono fight earlier this yearWhy is Marat Grigorian so angry? The Armenian fighter recently opened up about the emotional turmoil following his failed weight cut and subsequent cancelled fight against Kaito Ono.The 34-year-old striking icon admits the cancelled fight left him devastated and unable to sleep.He told media:&quot;I'm happy to be back. You know, after Kaito cancelled the fight, I was really upset. I really had a hard time at the moment. I had some nights I couldn't sleep because [I was] full of anger and disappointment. The painful thing was that I also made the weight but not at the right time, it was over time. But it is what it is.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Marat Grigorian’s next fight.