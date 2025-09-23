  • home icon
  • "That's his style" - Marat Grigorian not bothered by Rukiya Anpo's fierce trash talk at ONE 173 press conference

"That's his style" - Marat Grigorian not bothered by Rukiya Anpo's fierce trash talk at ONE 173 press conference

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 23, 2025 11:29 GMT
Marat Grigorian (left) and Rukiya Anpo (right) meet at ONE 173 in Japan. [Images: ONE Championship]
Marat Grigorian (left) and Rukiya Anpo (right) meet at ONE 173 in Japan. [Images: ONE Championship]

Marat Grigorian remains unfazed by the verbal barrage he received from ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo during their press conference encounter. The former multi-time kickboxing world champion, instead, views his opponent's aggressive approach as typical promotional debut behavior.

Grigorian, 34, faces the former K-1 champion in a featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where the Japanese prospect seeks to make an immediate impact against the Armenian veteran.

During his interview with ONE Championship, the Hemmers Gym martial artist offered his measured assessment of Anpo's press conference behavior while maintaining professional focus on their upcoming encounter.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Marat Grigorian said:

"I wasn't surprised by his comments. That's what he does. That's his style. Of course, he is hyped for his debut, but that doesn't change anything."
His lack of surprise about Anpo's comments suggests he conducted thorough research on his opponent's personality and promotional approach, demonstrating the comprehensive preparation that veteran fighters employ.

Can his veteran experience and world championship credentials overwhelm the Japanese debutant's excitement and home advantage, or will Anpo's aggressive approach prove sufficient against someone of Grigorian's caliber?

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch details on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, with tickets available here.

Masaaki Noiri reminds Rukiya Anpo to stay focused on Marat Grigorian

Marat Grigorian isn't the only fighter unimpressed by Anpo's trash talk at the ONE 173 press conference a couple of weeks back.

The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, Masaaki Noiri, who unifies his gold alongside divisional king Superbon in the main event, had this to say in response to Anpo's comments about him wanting a rematch against him.

While speaking with the ONE Championship, the Team Vasileus athlete said:

"If Anpo wants to say something, then he should beat Grigorian, who [he is] already scheduled to fight. Since I'm going to beat Superbon, I'd say, 'If you have something to say, then first, beat Grigorian properly."

Noiri beat the promotion's latest star signing via TKO in the third round of their K-1 Grand Prix final matchup in September 2021.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
