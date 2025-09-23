“I am here to fight, not to talk” - Marat Grigorian ‘ready for a war’ with Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173

Armenian striking legend Marat Grigorian remained notably reserved amid his opponent Rukiya &quot;Demolition Man&quot; Anpo’s brash antics during the ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference.As far as the 33-year-old icon is concerned, talk is cheap, and his resume speaks volumes already.Grigorian will look to give Anpo a rude welcome in the home of martial arts in their featherweight kickboxing three-rounder at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16.Their clash of personalities provided a stark contrast, which should further intensify once they do get their hands on each other at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a recent ONE Championship interview, the three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion explained how he remained composed during the Japanese fighter’s provocations:&quot;I stayed calm. He tried to talk, but I would have preferred not to talk that much. For me, I'm ready for war. I'm always ready for a war. I am here to fight, not to talk.”A two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger, Grigorian believes mental games and psychological warfare hold little appeal.At the end of the day, a fighter’s best form of communication will always be his fists.The Hemmers Gym affiliate certainly can’t wait to unleash his ferocious strikes at Anpo at ONE 173.Marat Grigorian sends expletive message to Rukiya AnpoMarat Grigorian felt disrespected by ONE newcomer Rukiya Anpo's actions in their heated face-off.The Armenian slugger was certainly not amused and vowed to make the towering Japanese striker pay at ONE 173. He told ONE:&quot;I don't care. I will f*** him up. I'm very excited to be back in Japan against a big guy, a big name, a big clown. I just want to f*** him up, that's all. It will not go his way.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Grigorian and Anpo's rivalry