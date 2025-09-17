  • home icon
  • “I will f*** him up” - Marat Grigorian can’t wait to get his hands on Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173

“I will f*** him up” - Marat Grigorian can’t wait to get his hands on Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 17, 2025 13:28 GMT
Marat Grigorian has fighting words against next opponent Rukiya Anpo. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian has fighting words against next opponent Rukiya Anpo. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Veteran Armenian striker Marat Grigorian said he is ready to welcome Japanese star Rukiya Anpo to ONE Championship. He has issued strong fighting words, which he vowed to deliver on come fight night.

The 34-year-old Talin native will take on 'The Demolition Man' in a featured featherweight kickboxing match, part ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. It will be the maiden ONE outing of Anpo since coming on board the "House of Martial Arts" after a successful run at K-1 and other promotions.

On the sidelines of the ONE 173 press conference last week, Grigorian made his intentions known against Anpo in their scheduled match, telling ONE Championship:

"I don't care. I will f*** him up. I'm very excited to be back in Japan against a big guy, a big name, a big clown. I just want to f*** him up, that's all. It will not go his way."

Marat Grigorian, who is two-inch shorter than 5-foot-11 Anpo, is coming off an impressive second-round knockout of Moroccan Abdelali Zahidi in his last match in December 2024.

He is out to defend the existing order in the featherweight kickboxing lane against an opponent boldly looking to shake the division.

Marat Grigorian wants Rukiya Anpo to back up all his smack

That Marat Grigorian cannot wait to touch gloves against Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173 is not at all surprising considering all the smack talk the ONE Championship-debuting fighter from Japan has been dishing out.

The three-time Glory kickboxing champion shared his thoughts on the brash proclamations of Anpo, warning that the former K-1 champion should be ready to back up his talk when they collide.

Marat Grigorian told the ONE 173 press conference:

"I'm happy to be back and fighting against Anpo, it's nice, I hope he will fight as [well as] he talks."

Anpo, like Grigorian, competed at K-1 before signing with ONE Championship. He boasts of a 27-8 professional kickboxing record and is out to pile up more success in his new home.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
