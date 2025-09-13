Marat Grigorian out to put a demolition job on Rukiya Anpo: “I will break him”

Former Glory kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian of Armenia is all fired up and ready to go to war when he steps into the Circle to face Japanese combat sports icon Rukiya Anpo later this year.

Ad

The 34-year-old kickboxing veteran didn’t like the way Anpo talked to him at the recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, and he vows to silence the Japanese star in the cage with his fists.

Grigorian told the media:

“I’m glad that this fight [is happening] in Japan because I have a lot of friends, a lot of support in Japan. So I need to make it something right here. And I will make it with Anpo. I will hurt him in every way. He [will] remember me. I will break him physically and mentally.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Grigorian’s bold claim drew gasps from the crowd and a smirk from Anpo, who sat just a few paces away from the Armenian star. Nevertheless, things are heating up between the two featherweight strikers as Anpo makes his ONE Championship debut.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can visit www.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live.

Ad

Marat Grigorian urges Rukiya Anpo to back up his smack talk

After just one press conference opposite Rukiya Anpo, Marat Grigorian has heard enough. The Armenian kickboxing icon can’t wait to let his fists fly when the two clash at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.

He said:

“I’m happy to be back and fighting against Anpo, it’s nice, I hope he will fight as [well as] he talks.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this epic matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.