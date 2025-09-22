"Beat Grigorian properly" - Masaaki Noiri tells Rukiya Anpo to focus on the guy in front of him and not on their rivalry

Masaaki Noiri is delivering a pointed message to ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo, as the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion suggests his Japanese compatriot should prove himself against his upcoming foe rather than engage in verbal warfare in search of a rematch.The 32-year-old Noiri faces reigning kingpin Superbon in their highly anticipated ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout in the main event of ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Meanwhile, Anpo, a fellow former K-1 champion, makes his promotional debut on the same card in a featherweight kickboxing joust alongside battle-tested veteran Marat Grigorian.Anpo’s last career defeat came at the hands of Noiri in September 2021, and while he’s been open about wanting a sequel alongside the interim champ, Noiri believes he should switch his focus to the man who will be standing across him on fight night.&quot;If Anpo wants to say something, then he should beat Grigorian, who [he is] already scheduled to fight. Since I'm going to beat Superbon, I'd say, 'If you have something to say, then first, beat Grigorian properly,'&quot; Masaaki Noiri told ONE Championship.Noiri, after all, does not want any talk about hypothetical matchups to disrupt his focus for his pivotal matchup against Superbon at ONE 173.The Team Vasileus star has displayed his knockout power in his past two appearances under the ONE spotlight, and he'd be eying another highlight-reel moment against arguably the toughest test of his career inside the Ariake Arena. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMasaaki Noiri wants to put on a performance of a lifetime in TokyoMasaaki Noiri will be one of nine Japanese warriors set to feature on the star-studded ONE 173.While the pressure will be on him to end the night with a big win, he is focused on leading by example when action gets underway on November 16.&quot;Since this is a Japan event, I believe all the Japanese fighters must win. And since I'm headlining, I want to make sure I don't lose to anyone, not only in the result but also in how exciting the fight is,&quot; the 32-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be purchased here. Fans can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to catch the blockbuster card live from their respective region.