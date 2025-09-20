“I don’t think I have the right to talk big” - Masaaki Noiri won’t overlook Superbon, brushes off rematch talk with Rukiya Anpo

Rukiya Anpo’s signing to ONE Championship has immediately sparked rematch speculation with Masaaki Noiri. While the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion wouldn’t mind reasserting his dominance over Anpo, he has other pressing business to attend to.Noiri will headline ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where he’ll slug it out with featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon in a unification battle.Anpo, on the other hand, will make his promotional debut against Armenian legend Marat Grigorian at the same event.This rivalry began when Noiri beat his Japanese compatriot in the dramatic 2021 K-1 Welterweight Grand Prix Final via a come-from-behind TKO victory.Their confrontation at the ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference already has fans and pundits discussing the potential sequel. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Noiri made it clear that his sole focus at the moment remains on Superbon. The Team Vasileus ward said in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;It's not really about Rukiya specifically. I also have my own fight, and unless I beat Superbon, I don't think I have the right to talk big.”Noiri is already showcasing the mindset of a true champion and remains hell-bent on unifying the 155-pound belts above everything else.Rukiya Anpo ready to defeat everyone on his path to Masaaki Noiri rematchRukiya Anpo is on a warpath to avenge that stinging defeat to Masaaki Noiri and won't stop at anything to get it.The 29-year-old newcomer wants to make a lasting first impression with a decisive victory over Marat Grigorian. If everything goes according to plan, Anpo hopes Noiri will be the next name that comes around.'Demolition Man' said in his own interview with ONE:&quot;Since I came here, all I've been thinking about is revenge against Masaaki Noiri. To make that happen, I just need to beat every opponent standing in front of me, one by one. That's it.&quot;Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Rukiya Anpo and Masaaki Noiri.