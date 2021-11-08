ONE Championship: Jarred Brooks' trash talk of Joshua Pacio, Lito Adiwang shrugged off by Mark Sangiao

Jarred Brooks is about to make his debut in ONE Championship on November 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He will be going up against Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. In the build-up to the contest, Brooks has been throwing barbs at ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Brooks has said he is ready to compete with the best in the strawweight division. He even compared Pacio and Adiwang in an attempt to find the better fighter between the two Filipinos.

Both strawweights are stablemates in Team Lakay and have been mentored by Coach Mark Sangiao. Brooks' words reached Sangiao and he responded in an online press conference.

"You cannot say that unless you have experienced competing against both fighters," said Sangiao on Brook's trash talk in Tagalog.

The Team Lakay head coach also acknowledged that Brooks was just trying to get into the heads of his fighters prior to their bouts.

Mark Sangiao not underestimating Jarred Brooks at ONE: NextGen II

With Jarred Brooks already making some noise prior to his fight with Lito Adiwang, Coach Mark Sangiao knows the background of the American fighter well and insists that Brooks won't be an easy win.

"We cannot underestimate Jarred Brooks because we all saw her past fights and performances," said Sangiao. "I saw Brooks’ fights from ten years ago and saw his explosiveness. We really need to prepare Lito because he also came from an elite MMA organization. We really need to train well."

Brooks goes by the ring name 'The Monkey God' and will bring his 16-2 professional fighting record to ONE Championship. He stands at five-foot-three and has won three of his last four fights. Prior to making it to the ONE roster, Brooks competed in the UFC and Bellator.

Meanwhile, Adiwang has fought half of his 16 professional bouts in ONE Championship. 'The Thunder Kid' has had only one blemish during his tenure in the organization and has won back-to-back fights since. He is currently the No.5-ranked strawweight title contender.

