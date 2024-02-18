"One of the scariest, meanest death stares" - Fans shower love as UFC announces Wanderlei Silva's induction into Hall of Fame in 2024 

Legendary fighter Wanderlei Silva has received a thunderous welcome into the UFC Hall of Fame, announced during UFC 298. Fans showered the Brazilian icon with love, celebrating his well-deserved recognition.

Silva's legacy is undeniable. With a record 22 wins in PRIDE and unforgettable battles against Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Kazushi Sakuraba, and others, he established himself as a true force in the sport.

While his UFC run fell short of the championship belt, his clashes with Chuck Liddell, Michael Bisping, and Rich Franklin cemented his status as a fan favorite.

Current Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg took to her official X handle to congratulate her compatriot:

"An absolute legend and someone I always looked to copy with my fighting style. Congratulations @wandfc on your @ufc Hall of Fame induction"

Fans erupted on social media, celebrating the fighter's induction:

"One of the scariest meanest. Death stares ever in the game!!"

"He was so fun to watch back in the day. A true Hall of Fame legend."

"He's a legend in the sport and truly deserves the honor. Congratulations!!!!"

"Wannanow Well deserved"

"One of the best walkout songs for a fighter 'Sandstorm' and he always brought it every fight. Congrats Wanderlei Silva Axe Murderer #UFC298"

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Fans react to Wanderlei Silva's induction to Hall Of Fame 2024.

Silva's career, spanning 51 fights since 1996, is a testament to his dedication and ferocity. The Brazilian will receive the official induction at UFC International Fight Week on June 29.

UFC CEO Dana White acknowledged Silva's impact:

“Wanderlei Silva is one of the true pioneers of the sport of MMA. Wanderlei was an absolute savage who left his mark by delivering some of the most memorable fights in combat sports history. He had legendary fights against Mirko Cro Crop, Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, Brian Stann, and his fights against Rich Franklin, as they were absolute wars! He was also one of the early superstars of PRIDE who helped grow the MMA fanbase on a global scale, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”[H/t: Sports Illustrated]