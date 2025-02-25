“One slip you’re gone” - Danny Kingad explains what makes Adriano Moraes such a threat when the fight hits the ground

Third-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender and former Team Lakay standout 'The King' Danny Kingad of the Philippines has high praise for his former adversary, longtime rival 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes.

Moraes and Kingad have squared off multiple times in the world's largest martial arts organization, so 'The King' has a solid understanding of the Brazilian icon's game.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kingad broke down what makes Moraes such a dangerous opponent ahead of the Brazilian's next fight.

'The King' said:

"Based on my experience, just one slip you’re gone."

The Lions Nation MMA co-founder added:

"If you can get top position against Adriano, and get your ground-and-pound, then you might get a chance. But the way Adriano executes his holds and locks, it’s almost automatic that you will tap out."

Kingad is coming off a second-round submission loss to Moraes at ONE 169 on Prime Video last November in Bangkok, Thailand. But the 29-year-old will be watching closely when 'Mikinho' makes his way back to the ONE Championship Circle next month for a crack at the vacant gold.

Adriano Moraes to rematch Yuya Wakamatsu for ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172 in Saitama

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil is set to face Japanese hard-hitter 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu in a five-round battle for the vacant flyweight MMA gold left behind by legendary athlete Demetrious Johnson.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can check ONE Championship's official website or visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch.

