"Sibling love" - ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell shows off her belt with sister and fellow kickboxer Leia 

Apparently, ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell has a little sister who is also a Muay Thai practitioner. Who knew?

That makes 'The Hurricane' and her sister Leia Sundell two of the most dangerous teenage siblings in the world. They may look like they won't hurt a fly but don't get any idea, they can knock your head into orbit at the drop of a hat.

In a recent Instagram post, Sundell was seen wearing her new ONE Championship belt on her shoulder while her sister, Leia, snuggles up next to her:

It's quite endearing and makes us appreciate the idea that martial arts is not about violence, it's about humanity. Elevating ourselves to our ultimate human potential while the people we love cheer us on.

Smilla Sundell's sister Leia is also a budding Muay Thai practitioner. Though she hasn't achieved what her older sister has yet, Leia is already competing and looks to be promising as well.

Here's to hoping that once she comes of age, she'll be able to fight alongside her sister Smilla in the biggest martial arts organization in the world, ONE Championship.

Smilla Sundell became the youngest ONE world champion at ONE 156

In the co-main event of ONE 156 back in April this year, history was made as 17-year-old Swedish superstar Smilla Sundell bulldozed through Jackie Buntan in a five-round Muay Thai war.

'The Hurricane' became the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai champion and also the youngest champion in ONE Championship history.

After a close first two rounds, Sundell increased her trademark pressure like a shark smelling blood in the water. 'The Hurricane', true to her moniker, never took her foot off the pedal even though her opponent constantly fired back. By rounds three, four and five, it was evident that Buntan was more on the defensive, while Sundell constantly hunted for the finish.

In the end, the prodigious Swede did more than enough to secure her first world title. Not only did Sundell get a brand-new gold belt, she also bagged a sweet $50,000 performance bonus for it.

