“One stupid punch can end the fight” - Marat Grigorian says small gloves in Muay Thai makes all the difference from kickboxing

Marat Grigorian knows better than most how quickly things can change in a fight, especially when the gloves are smaller.

Ad

When asked about the difference between kickboxing and Muay Thai, the veteran striker didn’t hesitate. It's not just about elbows or clinching. Instead, it all comes down to one critical factor: the gloves.

"There’s the smaller gloves and that’s what makes the difference," he told Masato Kobayashi. "One stupid punch can end the fight already."

With the smaller Muay Thai gloves, you're in danger in every exchange. There’s less room for error and a much higher chance of things ending in a flash.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It’s a detail that shapes his approach and keeps him sharp, especially when fighting dangerous opponents who only need one clean shot to potentially knock him out.

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“Be on the attack and break him” - Marat Grigorian looking to put Kaito Ono to sleep in Japan

When Grigorian steps into the ring at ONE 172 to face Kaito Ono, he’s not planning on easing into things. The strategy is simple: go forward and apply pressure from the opening bell.

Ad

"Nothing much about Kaito really surprises me, you know. I am going to attack and hurt him. From the first round."

And if the finish doesn’t come early, Grigorian’s not backing off — he’ll just keep turning up the heat.

"If I don’t get the knockout early, I will continue to be on the attack and break him."

Ad

The Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian is slated to go up against Japan's Kaito Ono in the 8th bout of ONE 172.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place tomorrow, Sunday March 23rd at 2 PM ICT and features five title fights. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.