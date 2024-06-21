“One thing I'd like him to do is to get a nutritionist” - Denis Puric offers to help Rodtang fix his weight woes

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric wants to help newfound friend reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon with his weight woes.

Puric dropped a unanimous decision loss to Rodtang at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video a couple of weeks ago.

The fight almost didn't push through after Rodtang failed weight and hydration, coming onto the scales 6.5 pounds over the flyweight limit. After their barnburner, Puric and Rodtang became close friends.

And what do close friends do? They help each other.

'The Iron Man' has had issues with his weight in the past, and Puric wants to help him get past it.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric said he wants to offer Rodtang a solution for his weight problems.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"One thing I'd like him [Rodtang] to do is to get a nutritionist. That's something we talked about. I had my nutritionist there, my strength and conditioning coach, and we were just kinda explaining to him and his brother in law, who is also a fighter. Well, my coach explained to him a bunch of things he's never knew and now, they have a direct contact with coach Kobes, and if they ever need anything, any kind of help, I told him to let us know. We want you to do everything right. If this guy takes care of his body, he can rule the world."

What's next for 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Despite having difficulties on the scales, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon was still as dominant as ever in his decision victory over 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion appeared sharp and on point for the majority of the contest and put on a show for the most part.

Showdowns with Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Haggerty are possibilities. But what everyone truly wants to see is a much-clamored-for a firefight with Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.