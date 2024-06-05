"I wouldn't be here today" - Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon on the massive role Muay Thai played in his life

  • home icon
By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Jun 05, 2024 11:31 GMT
Rodtang is grateful for how much Muay Thai has given him and his family. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Many of today's combat sports stars chose to dedicate their lives to their discipline of choice early on, but that was not the case for ONE Championship star Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had one of the most unbelievable roads to stardom as he went on a 10-fight winning streak to start his career under the world's largest martial arts promotion.

However, that was not always the case as he previously admitted that soccer was always his first love, but the opportunity to create a comfortable life for himself and his family was found through Muay Thai.

In an Instagram post by ONE Championship, Rodtang reiterated how grateful he truly is to the 'Art of Eight Limbs':

"Now I can buy a house for my parents and have money to take care of my family. Without Muay Thai, I wouldn't be here today."

While Muay Thai gave him the chance to get his foot in the door, it was his mixed-rules clash with flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE X that truly pushed him to global megastar territory.

Rodtang identifies strengths of ONE 167 opponent

The Jitmuangnon Gym product will make his return to the Circle at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 as he takes on combat sports veteran Denis Puric inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans know that Rodtang prepares well for his opponents and even pointed out what makes 'The Bosnian Menace' such a dangerous opponent in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"Denis' strengths are that he can get in and out quickly. And he is a heavy hitter, he's good at countering with punches, kicks and knees."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

