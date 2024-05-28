Rodtang wary of Denis Puric’s reflexes: “He’s good at countering with punches, kicks, and knees”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will return to action next month against veteran fighter Denis Puric, who he considers a very dangerous opponent.

'The Iron Man' will battle 'The Bosnian Menace' in a flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will serve as the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Impact Arena and airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Rodtang, 26, shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent, who is 13 years his senior, highligting how he makes use of all the weapons available to him.

The Thai superstar said:

"Denis' strengths are that he can get in and out quickly. And he is a heavy hitter, he's good at countering with punches, kicks and knees."

Rodtang was last in action in September in an epic catchweight Muay Thai clash against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Puric, meanwhile, is looking to extend his winning run in ONE Championship, which currently stands at two straight. He is also out to net a huge victory over the Jitmuangnon Gym standout that would earn him a world title shot after.

Rodtang respects Denis Puric's drive to go through the ranks to earn a title shot

Apart from the skills that Denis Puric possesses as a fighter, Rodtang Jitmuangnon also has respect for his upcoming opponent for going through the ranks in seeing his goal of earning a world title shot through.

The 39-year-old Bosnian-Canadian fighter will take on the Thai superstar in a kickboxing clash at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 in Thailand, which he hopes will land him a shot at the flyweight Muay Thai gold long in the possession of Rodtang.

It is part of Puric's journey in his push to become world champion, which Rodtang admires him for. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I respect him for his determination because it's really difficult to run through many opponents to reach me."

Rodtang has been flyweight Muay Thai king since 2019 and has successfully defended his world title five times.