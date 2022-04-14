This day in ONE Championship history: ONE on TNT II broadcasted

On this day in ONE Championship history, we witnessed ONE on TNT II on April 14, 2021. It was a marquee event with a championship headlining and more champions fighting on the undercard.

The main event saw an impressive display from Canadian-American champion Christian Lee. Lee had won the lightweight championship and defended it once via TKO two minutes into the first round.

Lee's second title defense was scheduled for this event against Russian fighter Timofey Nastyukhin. This time it only took the champion one minute to defend his title via TKO. A lightning-fast hook-counter dropped Nastyukhin, followed by a flurry of ground and pound, which ended the main event.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo

14 finishes (11 in the 1st round)

22 years old



Christian Lee successfully defended his ONE Lightweight title against Timofey Nastyukhin. What's next for the young prodigy?

#ONEChampionship #ONEonTNT2 15 wins14 finishes (11 in the 1st round)22 years oldChristian Lee successfully defended his ONE Lightweight title against Timofey Nastyukhin. What's next for the young prodigy? 15 wins14 finishes (11 in the 1st round)22 years oldChristian Lee successfully defended his ONE Lightweight title against Timofey Nastyukhin. What's next for the young prodigy?#ONEChampionship #ONEonTNT2 https://t.co/ambxRqRFrm

In the co-main event, ONE hosted the kickboxing champion in a non-title Muay Thai bout. The USA-born champion Janet Todd would end the night of the Norwegian ISKA champion Anne Line Hogstad in round three with a painful body kick. Todd has not fought since in a title or non-title bout.

ONE on TNT II - More Finishes

This was truly an electric and exciting card, even with the lead in fights, and saw a wide range of outcomes and emotions.

Japanese fighter Yoshiki Nakahara earned a win due to his opponent Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg landing an illegal kick. This was the last bout for both men.

'Little Whirlwind' Shuo Wang of China defeated Kyu Sung Kim by way of an impressive elbow TKO in round three. It was a step-in elbow that crumpled his opponent. It was so quick that the commentator thought it was an overhand right.

MMAdissect @mmadissect #MMATwitter



#ONEonTNT2 Replay: Shuo Wang with the crushing elbow to secure the KO #ONEonTNT2 Replay: Shuo Wang with the crushing elbow to secure the KO 💣 #MMATwitter https://t.co/zOqjHNyJ3I

At ONE on TNT II, the Japanese-born fighter Shuya Kamikubo continued his undefeated win-streak in ONE Championship. In this event, he made it five in a row and, to this day, holds a record of 6-0 in ONE.

In this 2021 event, Kamikubo earned a submission victory in round two using a rear naked choke against American fighter Mitchell Chamale. His next fight was in January of 2022, which Shuya Kamikubo also won via rear naked choke against Troy Worthen.

Shuya Kamikubo is a judoka and former champion in DEEP. With a six-fight win streak in ONE Championship, he will soon have a chance to land himself in the top five of his division.

ONE on TNT II was an exciting night, with nearly all bouts ending in finishes. Multiple champions fighting in this event made for a memorable event.

Watch all the knockouts from the event below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari