“One of the most underrated performances ever” - Fighters and fans relive Adriano Moraes’ stunning KO of Demetrious Johnson

One couldn’t have measured how ferocious Adriano Moraes was until he faced his biggest MMA challenge of his career.

This week, fight fans across the spectrum have showered the former ONE flyweight world champion with praise after reliving his epic KO victory over the greatest combat sports athlete in history, ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson.

One superfan described Moraes’ outstanding performance as “underrated” before others joined in to comment on ONE Championship’s Instagram forum. Check out what they’ve been saying below:

Indeed, Adriano Moraes’ first encounter with Demetrious Johnson will not be forgotten. The Brazilian set up the perfect finish with an uppercut followed by a bludgeoning knee to the face to retain the flyweight crown in April 2021.

The win held some historic significance, since it was the first time Johnson had ever lost by knockout. However, Moraes’ days as world champion would be cut short after losing to Johnson in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1.

As it was another closely-contested fight, fans believed they both warranted another fight, but Moraes fell short to ‘Mighty Mouse’ again, but this time, by unanimous decision in Denver at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Ready to claw his way back to another world title opportunity, Moraes made it known he wants to face Australia’s No. 4 flyweight contender ‘Lightning’ Reece McLaren next.

