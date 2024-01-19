"One to watch closely" - Conor McGregor has high hopes on up-and-coming Irish boxer

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on an up-and-coming Irish boxer and noted that he believes the future is bright for him.

Irish boxer Pierce O'Leary has showcased a lot of potential in his bouts and has amassed an unbeaten professional record of 13-0. He is currently the reigning WBC International super lightweight champion and most recently competed this past September when he earned a unanimous decision win over Kane Gardner to retain his title.

His performances have resulted in a number of opportunities outside the squared circle, including being endorsed by brands. Among those brands backing the Irishman is Forged Irish Stout, which happens to be McGregor's whiskey brand.

The former two-division UFC champion shared a post to his Instagram story, where he shed light on O'Leary's skills and potential in boxing. He wrote:

"One to watch closely, Dubliner Pierce O'Leary"

According to his website, O'Leary is scheduled to return to the ring at an event in London, England, on Feb.10th, but an opponent hasn't yet been named. It will be interesting to see whether McGregor's Instagram story will result in the talented Irish boxer gaining a larger following.

Conor McGregor promotes upcoming UFC 297 card

Conor McGregor is definitely fired up about the upcoming UFC 297 card, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The former two-division UFC champion recently took to his X account, where he expressed his excitement for tomorrow's headliner between Dricus du Plessis and reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland. He mentioned that the promotion has plenty of momentum at the moment and will continue gaining more in the coming months. He wrote:

"One hell of a main event fight and card lined up for the fans this Saturday! USA [American flag] vs. SA [South African flag] for the middleweight gold, live from Canada [Canadian flag]. Forever a coveted title, the 185lb @ufc belt. On a roll with back to back to back mega events now right through the summer we are! Let’s go, @ufc"

