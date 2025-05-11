ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo shares his immediate plans for 2025

Tye Ruotolo has some big plans for the rest of 2025.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 31, Ruotolo successfully defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against familiar foe Dante Leon, scoring a unanimous decision victory against the multi-time IBJJF gold medalist.

Before the victory, Ruotolo had spent most of 2025 recovering from an injury he suffered at the Craig Jones Invitational late last year.

Now, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu sensation is determined to make up for lost time. Speaking with JitsMagazine, Ruotolo broke down what he hopes to accomplished before the end of the year, including his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut:

"So, right now, that's my ONE Championship title, next it'll probably be the MMA debut, and then maybe make a gi comeback".

While Tye Ruotolo gears up for his MMA debut, fans have already seen his brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo test his mettle in four-ounce gloves.

Tye Ruotolo ready to follow in his brother's footsteps with a move to mixed martial arts

As Tye Ruotolo continued to etch his name in the ONE history books, becoming the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world titleholder, Kade Ruotolo was busy stacking bodies in MMA.

Making his mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167 last June, Kade Ruotolo made quick work of Blake Cooper, securing a rear-naked choke in the opening round. Since then, he's added two more first-round submission finishes—all with Tye standing by his side.

Now, the roles will reverse as Tye surges toward his first foray into MMA. The question is, will he duplicate the success of his brother? That remains to be seen, but fight fans can't wait to find out.

The ONE Fight Night 31 replay is available on Amazon Prime Video for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

