"One of the worst photoshops" - Colby Covington says the X-ray image of his broken jaw was a fake

Colby Covington responded to X-ray images of his jaw released after his first title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in 2019.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, 'Chaos' addressed the viral images and labeled them fake. Covington also denied allegations that he broke his jaw at UFC 245, saying:

"It was one of the worst photoshops, let me say, in the history of this sport. Someone went and took an image of Google, they put my name on [the X-ray] photo Colby Covington and first off, if you ever read an x-ray film, it'll never read your name straight across. It'll look backwards. And they photoshopped the image, and the front tooth had a cap on it, do I have caps on my front teeth? I don't think so. It was just a bad photoshop... So nothing was broken, the only thing that was broken was Marty's pride that night."

Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman turned out to be a slugfest and became an instant classic. The two elite wrestlers, who competed in NCAA Division 1 and 2 respectively, did not attempt a single takedown and fought a stand-up battle.

Colby Covington supposedly broke his jaw in the fight. 'Chaos' was heard telling his coaches about the same after the third round.

The former American Top Team member ultimately lost the first fight via TKO in the fifth round. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocked Covington down before landing hammer fists, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal turned down a fight with him; calls 'Gamebred' fragile

Colby Covington has fought just once since his loss to Kamaru Usman - against Tyron Woodley in September 2020. 'Chaos' has thus been criticized for his lack of activity.

In response, Covington has now claimed that no fighter in the welterweight division agreed to face him, including friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal.

"Yeah the fact is no one wanted to fight me. Go to Hunter Campbell, go to Dana White, ask them the truth, no one would fight me. Street Judas Masvidal, they wanted to make this big hype fight... he was running his month in the media, there's no one more fragile than street judas Masvidal. Is he even awake yet? Or is he still sleeping from the last time he fought Usman? So, I was trying to put on the big and best fights in the UFC but no one wanted to take the bait."

Colby Covington will face welterweight king Kamaru Usman in a rematch on November 6 at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

