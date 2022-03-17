"I have to go out there and do it" - Amir Khan vows to become world champion in memory of late father

Recovering from a loss is always a struggle. Amir Khan recently lost his father, a person he relied upon and with whom he shared a close relationship. Khan revealed he would consult his father on everything, whether it be for housework, odd jobs, or fight training.

After the tragic passing of someone who meant so much to him, Amir Khan says he has struggled to find any good out of it. However, he feels it may have led to some growth. The ONE lightweight recently told ONE Championship in an interview:

“For a while, I tried to find what was good about [my father’s passing], and I found nothing. But then, after a few months, I realized because we had such a close relationship, he was always really protective over me. With a lot of decisions, even though I was an adult, my father would make decisions for me, and I always consulted him for everything."

At ONE X, Khan will have an opportunity to prove himself. He will be seeking a win on March 26 against Ryogo Takahashi, and then he wants to go on a championship run and dedicate it to his father:

“He always wished for me to be a world champion. He talked about it every single day. He talked to all his friends about it. I see that this is the only way I can honor him. I have to go out there and do it.”

Khan would often spend time with his father and he encouraged others to share time with their family.

Amir Khan looking to entertain the fans at ONE X

On March 26, both Amir Khan and Ryogo Takahashi will be hoping to bounce back from defeats in their previous matches. Both fighters have two wins and two losses in their last four bouts, so a win at ONE X is vital.

In the same interview, Khan felt that the nature of his upcoming opponent's approach to fighting could lead to a fun scrap for fans:

“This matchup makes it entertaining for the fans. Because of the way he fights, he’ll bring out the best in me. He’ll have to step into the danger zone, which will be my firing range. I feel like he has the courage to do that.”

How does Khan see the ONE X fight ending? He is optimistic about his chances:

“He won’t last for more than two rounds. He’ll fade off after two rounds – after I put in consistent attacks on him.”

At ONE X on March 26, Amir Khan will be fighting for the fans and the memory of his father.

Edited by Aziel Karthak