"Tomorrow, we fight" - Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex enjoy the calm before the storm in a photo

Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex are going to go to war in the main event of the historic ONE X card on March 26 but first, a selfie.

The two world champions came face to face during the ceremonial weigh-ins for ONE X and took a photo together shortly after. Lee shared the moment in an Instagram post, saying:

“Tomorrow, we fight 👊🏼💥 ... But that doesn't mean we can't take a selfie today! 😝🤳🏼 Let's give them a main event to remember!!! @stamp_fairtex #ONEX @onechampionship”

The two competitors have nothing but love for each other outside of their match. Stamp has admitted to being a fan of Lee. For her part, ‘Unstoppable’ has nothing but praise for the Thai warrior’s achievements and hopes to remain friends with her after their fight.

During their brief exchange at the ceremonial weigh-ins, Stamp even gave Lee a small gift. The Singaporean-American later said that when Stamp decided to step into the world of MMA, she knew it would only be a matter of time before they met in the ONE Championship circle.

That time is now as the two women collide at ONE X: Grand Finale on Saturday, March 26.

Angela Lee gets a shoutout from fellow mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Angela Lee stepped away from competition for a while to focus on motherhood, and now she’s back inspiring women by fighting in the circle again.

One of her supporters is ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who shared a message for Lee on Instagram.

Check out Rodrigues' message to Lee on Instragram below:

Screengrab from Angela Lee's Instagram stories

Rodrigues shocked the world in her promotional debut by defeating Stamp Fairtex to win the world title. Not long after, she announced that she was pregnant and had to step away from action.

While she trains in Stamp’s home country of Thailand, it’s easy to see why Rodrigues is rooting for Lee in this historic matchup. She is a mom like the atomweight champion, after all.

Rodrigues will be watching how Lee performs as she will also no doubt be looking to step into the ring in the near future.

She will join the rest of the world in watching the action unfold at ONE X: Grand Finale on pay-per-view, which kicks off at 8 PM SGT on March 26.

