“I believe you’re going to do a great job there” - Bibiano Fernandes, MMA stars offer a shoutout to Andre Galvao ahead of his match at ONE X

Andre Galvao will make his ONE Championship debut at ONE X. Several MMA stars recently offered their support to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend, including former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

In a video compilation that Galvao shared on his Instagram page, Fernandes expressed his excitement, not only for Galvao’s return to action, but also for the fact that it is happening in his home of ONE Championship.

Fernandes said:

“Brother, good luck for your next fight coming. March 26, Andre Galvao competing again. I’m so excited to see you fight back there. Brother, I’m so glad that you’ve come to compete at ONE Championship. It’s gonna be very good for you and your fans. I’m so happy to watch you compete in ONE Championship. Brother, I believe you. I believe you’re going to do a great job there. Keep it going, keep your focus, and this fight is yours. Ok bro? Take care brother, ossa!”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, UFC and BJJ star Mackenzie Dern, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and former UFC star Demian Maia also offered words of encouragement for Galvao.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong took to the comments section to express his excitement for the bout.

In the caption, he said:

“excited for your debut!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

Andre Galvao is out to prove why he is one of the best

It’s not every day that a two-division world champion gets on the mic and calls you out to a match that’s barely a month away. Andre Galvao did what any proud fighter would do - accept the challenge.

Reinier de Ridder prides himself as one of, if not the, best grapplers in MMA today. ‘The Dutch Knight’ added to his claim by dominating ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov in their clash at ONE: Full Circle earlier this year. Immediately after the fight, he called out Galvao to a grappling match at ONE X.

Galvao is slated to take on fierce rival Gordon Ryan later this year at the 2022 ADCC Championships. As such, he takes a huge risk of getting injured by taking this fight against de Ridder. However, Andre Galvao can’t claim to be the best and be called the best by a top athlete and not prove it on the mats.

Will Galvao show the world just how good he is in his sport, or will de Ridder earn his stripes by beating one of the best in the world? Find out at ONE X: Part I on March 26.

