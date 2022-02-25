"I'll choke you out" - ONE Championship two-division champ Reinier De Ridder calls out Andre Galvao for ONE X match

ONE Championship's lone two-division world champion Reinier De Ridder is quickly running out of suitable opponents.

At ONE: Full Circle last Friday, February 25, "The Dutch Knight" cruised to a third-round submission finish of current welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov to retain the middleweight crown.

After the convincing win, De Ridder not only won the coveted US $50,000 bonus, but he also demanded a spot at the ONE X super-card just a month away on March 26 against one of the best grapplers in the game, Andre Galvao:

"I got some plans this year. We had some slow years. All of us had some slow years, but now it's time to come back with a vengeance. In [four] weeks [for] ONE X: Andre Galvao, let's find out who the best grappler is around these parts. Let's go man! I'll choke you out!"

Those were certainly strong words from the current middleweight and light heavyweight champion, but he can more than back them up in the Circle. Including his win against Abbasov, De Ridder now has eight submission finishes, more than half of his total career wins, to his name.

Although Galvao has not fought in more than two years, he immediately fired back on Instagram and accepted the challenge:

"Next challenge? Hey ONE Championship, let's make it happen! I'm down to fight the ONE champ."

So, that didn't take long. Regardless of how long his last fight has been, Galvao is still renowned as one of the best grapplers in combat sports and will likely not back down from anyone who can give him a great challenge.

Both fighters are ready to make the dream fight happen. The ball is now on ONE Championship's court to set it in stone.

ONE Championship star Reinier De Ridder wants to continue his divisional rise up to heavyweight

As he has stated on multiple occasions before, ONE Championship two-division titlist Reinier De Ridder is more than ready to take it up one final notch and move to heavyweight.

After his Full Circle win against welterweight champ Kiamrian Abbasov, the 31-year-old is ready to take his prime to its maximum potential:

"For the rest of the year, there's some other stuff going on. Come on, I beat the welterweight champ, I beat the middleweight champ, I beat the light heavyweight champ. What's next? Heavyweight, guys. Come on. Let me fight [Anatoly] Malykhin. Let me fight [Arjan] Bhullar the same night. I'll finish those guys the same night. Let's go!"

Leave it to De Ridder to say something outrageous and still leave you thinking he may actually succeed. After all, when hasn't he walked the walk?

