"He won't stand a chance against me" - Anatoly Malykhin says he will "steamroll" Reinier de Ridder 

Reinier de Ridder has grand plans of becoming the first three-division world champion in ONE Championship. It looks like Anatoly Malykhin is open to letting him try.

Malykhin, the ONE interim heavyweight world champion, claims he would be interested in facing de Ridder if the Dutchman decides to move up to his division. In a recent interview, he said:

“I am ready if the crowd wants it. My job is to give a good show, so if there will be demand for it, I will do it. He is a good fighter, but he won’t stand a chance against me. I am physically stronger, but I move well. I will steamroll through him.”

Malykhin earned his title with a scintillating knockout victory over Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood.

Like de Ridder, Malykhin is not shy in calling his shots on social media. He has been very critical of ONE heavyweight world champion, Arjan Bhullar, going as far as to call him a “chicken” for not facing him. ‘Sladkiy’ is also undefeated in 11 professional bouts and will look to unify the heavyweight title against Bhullar soon.

A super fight between Malykhin and de Ridder will produce fireworks both in and out of the Circle. Their respective styles always produce exciting bouts. Six of their eight combined appearances in ONE Championship have ended with either a knockout or a submission.

Reinier de Ridder must take care of business against Kiamrian Abbasov first

Before Reinier de Ridder decides to go for a third world title, he must first make sure to keep the two that he has now. At ONE: Full Circle, de Ridder will defend the ONE middleweight world title against welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov.

The match will be de Ridder’s first world title defense after winning two belts against Aung La N Sang in his latest outings. The undefeated Dutchman displayed complete confidence that he would dominate Abbasov even before they were officially matched up.

However, Abbasov is unfazed by his opponent’s record and confidence. Heading into their bout, the Kyrgyzstani fighter has claimed that he’s beaten fighters like him before and that his size will not be a liability at all. De Ridder has a chance to back up his claims and put the heavyweight division on notice with a statement win at ONE: Full Circle.

Edited by C. Naik