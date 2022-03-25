How and when to watch the ONE X ceremonial weigh-in and faceoffs today

In less than 24 hours, one of the biggest events in martial arts history is about to take place as ONE X hits the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Before the three-part megacard gets underway and the big fights go down, athletes first need to beat the scales. Fans can watch the official ONE X ceremonial weigh-in and faceoffs tonight at 7:00 p.m. SGT via the ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Watch the ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs here:

There are a ton of exciting matches scheduled for ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza.

In the main event, reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee squares off againt ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex. In the co-main event, 12-time flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson will take on ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon in a special rules super-fight.

There are 20 bouts in total, including 5 world title showdowns and 2 submission grappling matches. The card has so many bouts that it had to be split into three different events.

Timings for ONE X on Saturday, March 26

"Part I" begins at 1:00 p.m. SGT and features 9 epic martial arts contests. The main event of that card will see No.3-ranked featherweight kickboxer Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong face No.4-ranked Chingiz Allazov in the ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final. In the co-main event, two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder welcomes BJJ legend Andrew Galvao to ONE Championship in a submission grappling match.

"Part II" begins at 5:00 p.m. SGT and features 5 bouts. In the main event of this card, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his belt against Felipe Lobo. In the co-main event, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Capitan Petchyindee locks horns with No.2-ranked Hiroki Akimoto.

Finally, the "Grand Finale" will go down at 8:00 p.m. SGT, featuring the absolute cream of the crop of martial arts talent. Aside from the main and co-main events, fans will also see the return of ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, who defends his world title against No.2-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu.

There’s also a grudge match between former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki and Korean-Japanese icon Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama. The card also includes a battle between Muay Thai piller John Wayne Parr and Filipino superstar Eduard Folayang, and a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title bout between defending champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and No.1-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Needless to say, ONE X is absolutely stacked from top to bottom and fans can’t miss it for anything in the world.

