"There's a reason why he is one of the GOATs" - Henry Cejudo previews Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon with Chael Sonnen

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have the combat sports world talking. MMA legends Chael Sonnon and Henry Cejudo shared a phone call to discuss the special rules bout between all-time MMA great Demetrious johnson and Muay Thai King Rodtang.

"Alright, Henry, it's Uncle Chael calling. I got to get into Demetrious Johnson's next fight. He's taking on Rodtang, the greatest Muay Thai practitioner the world's ever seen."

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen asked:

"They're doing a mixed rules bout but round one is Muay Thai...with Demetrious Johnson. Can he survive the first round?"

He asked former UFC flyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. The special rules contest between "Mighty Mouse" and Rodtang will be in smaller 4oz MMA gloves, with rounds one and three following Muay Thai rules while two and four will be MMA.

Henry Cejudo, a former opponent of "Mighty Mouse," responds and says:

"Johnson, I've been in there with him. He adapts very well and I think in this fight... he is going to be using the distance game. There's a reason why he is one of the GOATs. And for that reason I believe Demetrious is gonna get the job done."

MMA fighter, real estate agent, and politician Chael Sonnen re-iterates and says:

"From Henry Cejudo, he says Demetrious can make it through that first round to get to the second round. Now, the shoe is on the other foot, Rodtang, can you survive round two, which will be MMA?"

Dan Hardy also talks Demetrious Johnson vs Rodtang

Former UFC title contender Dan Hardy is also talking about the special rules bout at ONE X. He did a technical breakdown on this fight on his YouTube Channel.

On Johnson vs Rodtang, Dan Hardy said:

"If Rodtang can put DJ up against the fence in the first round and beat his legs up, that's going to take away a lot of the things that DJ does well. Rodtang might be specifically focused on takedown defense in the second round. He might be entirely focused on trying to catch DJ with the knee as he comes in for a takedown. But you know it's going to be a battle in that second round."

This special rules fight will be at ONE X on March 26.

