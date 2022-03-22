Demetrious Johnson details training at Xtreme Couture ahead of ONE: X

Demetrious Johnson spent some time training at the famed Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas ahead of his historic mixed rules clash with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE: X.

The former UFC flyweight champion relished the change of scenery as he prepared for his unique bout with Rodtang. The mixed rules match will comprise four alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Johnson said:

"I loved it man. I was on vacation because my Dad was in Vegas and I wanted to go get some work in in a different gym with different bodies. And that's the one thing I wil say about AMC right now - there's not a lot of bodies that want to fight. [But] you go in there [Xtreme Couture] and you've got bodies from every different organization. You've got Jake Shields and Miesha Tate and Francis Ngannou there."

He added:

"Everybody is there for one purpose. To fight and help everyone get better. There's a different level of training there. 'This guy' might be an NCAA champion. 'This guy' maybe just had his pro debut and he had a KO. 'This guy is in the UFC...' So the guys you're going with, they are all good!"

Watch our exclusive interview with Demetrious Johnson below:

Demetrious Johnson wants to race dirtbikes after retiring from MMA

After signing with ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson went on a three-fight tear on his way to winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. The former UFC champion may have lost to ONE flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes shortly after, but he's made it clear that he's keen on another title run after facing Rodtang at ONE X.

Once he does eventually hang up the gloves, the 35-year-old says he wants to embrace life on two wheels. He said:

"My goal is to race after I'm done fighting. I'm going to that's for sure. I don't care if I come first or last. I put my dirt bike up for this fight but I miss it already."

He added:

"I'm going to train three years on my dirt bike taking classes, learning how to jump, learning how to be safe and then once I'm done with my contract and I'm offically done with fighting - I'm going to go race."

'Mighty Mouse' certainly has the competitive spirit to flourish in any sport he sets his mind to. Next weekend, he'll have the chance to remind everyone that he's still one of the best in the business when it comes to martial arts.

