"I'm not a world-class Muay Thai fighter" - Demetrious Johnson on how the Rodtang Jitmuangnon ONE X fight came to be

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (left), ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong (center), Demetrious Johnson (right) [Photo Credits: ONE Championship]
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 24, 2022 09:55 PM IST
News

All-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson will face Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X on March 26. This is a special-rules contest, where rounds 1 and 3 will be contested under Muay Thai rules and rounds 2 and 4 under MMA stipulations.

Demetrious Johnson recently sat down with Sportskeeda and explained how the fight came to be:

"They never offered me a kickboxing fight or Muay Thai fight in the past... [Rodtang] was like 'I'll fight you,' I'm like 'I'm good, dog.' So that was never an official offer. But when they offered this to me, it was dope."

Prior to this mixed-rules fight being agreed upon, ONE Championship had a different idea on how to match up the two superstars. Demetrious Johnson elaborated:

"Their first offer, it was the first Muay Thai fight for the world championship. I said, 'I'm not going to take that fight because I'm not a world-class Muay Thai fighter.'"

'Mighty Mouse' also added that him stepping ahead of the line in the Muay Thai division would have been disrespectful. He feels that there are Muay Thai fighters who have fought their entire lives in the discipline and are more deserving of a title shot.

ONE X will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

How will it end? 🔥 @MightyMouse and Rodtang Jitmuangnon meet THIS SATURDAY for the highly-anticipated special rules super-fight!#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/VCBIUstnTa

Demetrious Johnson on Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu

The ONE flyweight championship will also be on the line at ONE X between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu. 'Mighty Mouse' is familiar with both fighters, having defeated Wakamatsu and lost to Moraes via knockout.

On calling out a future opponent, Johnson avoided a direct answer:

“I think either outcome is interesting for me, to be honest with you, you know. I beat Yuya Wakamatsu, I lost to Adriano Moraes, but I think either outcome will be interesting... It's a matter of I've made my way back to that opportunity, mission to say. For me, I've lost to Brad Pickett, Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo, Adriano Moraes. Losses are losses and wins are wins.”

The path back to a world title for Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson begins on March 26 at ONE X.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
हिन्दी