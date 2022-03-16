“It’s going to hurt a lot” - Eduard Folayang expects tremendous physical pain in Muay Thai match against John Wayne Parr

Eduard Folayang is a former ONE Championship lightweight titleholder. At ONE X, he will have the honor of giving striking legend John Wayne Parr his final match.

While he has spent years crafting his fight game for MMA, Folayang, of Baguio Philippines, is looking forward to getting back into his striking roots. In an interview with Sportskeeda, he said:

"There will definitely be a slight adjustment period for me. It has been years since I competed in pure striking matches. In mixed martial arts, we’re always looking out for other aspects of fighting like wrestling and grappling, so now to be entirely focused on striking will feel like it’s brand new. For me, that’s a good thing."

In addition to MMA titles, Folayang also holds medals and titles in the martial art of Wushu. On March 26, he will make his official debut in Muay Thai against an Australian-born legend. While he expects pain in this fight, it's worth it to entertain the fans:

"There are adjustments, but the good thing about it is it’s all about action. Sure, it’s going to hurt a lot, but we’re here to entertain the fans."

ONE Championship and Eduard Folayang celebrate one decade together

On March 26 ONE Championship will host their ONE X event, this is to celebrate one decade of fight action. Impressively, Eduard Folayang will also be celebrating his decade shared with ONE Championship.

ONE Championship held their first event in September of 2011, named ONE FC 1: Champion vs. Champion. Headlining their debut event was Eduard Folayang versus A Sol Kwon. Folayang won this fight and has now shared a decade with ONE Championship.

In an interview reflecting on a decade shared together, he said:

"At that time, it was just an upcoming promotion and this was not tested yet unlike their counterparts in the west. Looking back, the promotion's timing was perfect. They know how to promote and most of all, their relationship with their athletes are great."

During that time, Filipino-born Folayang became a staple of the organization. He held and defended the lightweight world championship on multiple occasions and headlined events.

At ONE X two combat sports legends will face off in a Muay Thai fight when Eduard Folayang takes on John Wayne Parr.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by John Cunningham