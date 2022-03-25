Find out who fans picked to win the main and co-main events of ONE X

ONE Championship asked fans to vote on who they think will win in the headlining bouts of ONE X, and they have spoken.

On Instagram, ONE Championship posted the results of its poll and revealed that Thailand could be the big winner by the end of the night.

Based on the votes from our fans on Instagram, Saturday could be a very good night for Thailand

The results show that 60 percent of fans on the social media platform believe that Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be the victor in the special-rules superfight with Demetrious Johnson. The bout will feature two rounds each of MMA and Muay Thai. While fans didn’t pick which round the fight will end, chances are that they believe Rodtang’s Muay Thai will be the determining factor in the match.

The main event votes are a bit closer, as 54 percent of fans chose Stamp Fairtex to win over Angela Lee and be crowned the new ONE women’s atomweight world champion. Lee has been away from action since she became a mother, while Stamp has competed in seven bouts since the champion's last appearance. The uncertainty of Lee’s form and the activity of Stamp looks to have been a point of consideration for fans, but it’s still too close to call.

ONE Championship tells the story of Angela Lee-Stamp Fairtex clash in cartoon form ahead of ONE X

The main event of the historic ONE X card will feature the culmination of Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex’s journeys.

ONE Championship shared the story of both fighters in a quick cartoon feature on Instagram to show how they got to this point.

Order the ONE X: Grand Finale on PPV to catch Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex square off for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Title at ONE X on Saturday!

The video recreates Lee and Stamp’s beginnings in martial arts side by side. It transitions to Stamp watching ‘Unstoppable’ on television as she started her MMA career in ONE Championship. Later, Stamp is shown working her way into the promotion as she and Lee both claim gold.

The story comes full circle as Lee is later seen watching Stamp on TV, claiming the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship. The end sees the two women facing off in a cage, with no divisions separating their stories.

