“I believe Demetrious Johnson is gonna get the job done”- Henry Cejudo tells Chael Sonnen why Johnson will beat Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X

Henry Cejudo recently told Chael Sonnen that Demetrious Johnson will beat Rodtang Jimuangnon in their special-rules bout at ONE X. Cejudo has fought Johnson twice in his career, and he knows exactly what the MMA great is capable of inside the cage.

Chael Sonnen posted a video on his Instagram showing a conversation he had with Cejudo regarding the much-anticipated fight. 'Triple C' had this to say about the showdown:

“If anybody can, that’s Demetrious Johnson. He adapts very well and I think in this fight, even though it’s gonna be in Muay Thai, he’s going to use his skills. That’s why he is one of the GOATs. For that reason, I believe Demetrious Johnson is gonna get the job done."

Cejudo added that Rodtang will have first-hand experience of why 'Mighty Mouse' is considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Johnson and Rodtang will face each other in a special-rules superfight at ONE X, ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year show. The first and third rounds will be under Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth rounds will be fought under MMA rules.

ONE X will go down live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Saturday, March 26.

Henry Cejudo feels that Johnson is fully capable of handling Rodtang in the opening round. However, the second round is where the former two-division UFC champ expects Johnson to ultimately implement his game plan against the Thai superstar.

Chael Sonnen also shared what he thinks would happen to Rodtang come the second round, with Johnson then allowed to freely use his high-level wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu:

“Right from Henry Cejudo, he says Demetrious can make it through that first round to get to the second round. Now the shoe is on the other foot, Rodtang. Can you survive round two, which will be MMA?”

Watch the clip of Cejudo and Sonnen talking about the Rodtang-Johnson fight:

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson's shared history

Johnson and Cejudo met twice in the UFC and split their meetings in 2016 and 2018.

‘Mighty Mouse’ took the win in 2016 via technical knockout using one of Muay Thai’s fundamental strikes – knee to the body.

Henry Cejudo, who once held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight world titles, avenged his defeat two years later with a split-decision victory.

Johnson is more of a grappler than a striker, with 12 submissions to his name compared to five knockouts. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t bang with the best of them.

