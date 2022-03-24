"Sexy" - Jarred Brooks calls out Stamp Fairtex for a date

Jarred Brooks has been talking about fighters at ONE X, including Stamp Fairtex. The ONE strawweight recently sat down with Sportskeeda for an interview and discussed all things ONE X.

The American broke down the fighters competing in ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary extravaganza. When it came to the headliner, Stamp Fairtex, he had this to say:

"Sexy... I do think that Stamp is a really, really good Muay Thai fighter. I don't know that I would want to fight Stamp in Muay Thai."

He said that he is open to a mixed-rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon but will not fight the ONE atomweight challenger in a Muay Thai contest.

However, there is something that could sway 'The Monkey God' to test himself in Muay Thai competition:

"If Stamp said to me that if I won a Grand Prix in Muay Thai that she'll go on a date with me... I might have to just pop up my Google translate real quick and we can have a good conversation."

Check out Jarred Brooks' interview with Sportskeeda below:

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Will Stamp Fairtex break out her victory dance on Saturday?



| 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Smooth movesWill Stamp Fairtex break out her victory dance on Saturday? #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets Smooth moves 💃 Will Stamp Fairtex break out her victory dance on Saturday?#ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/Vac25mXlWU

Stamp Fairtex dance is back at ONE X

Stamp Fairtex will be looking to become a three-sport champion at ONE X. She has already held titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. Standing in her way on Saturday will be atomweight queen Angela Lee.

Furthermore, fans have something else to look forward to. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp confirmed that the 'Stamp dance' will return on March 26:

"Yes of course! … One of the biggest fights in my career, I will have a Stamp dance for sure. But as of now, I have no idea what song I would pick because I want this moment to be remarkable for everyone around the world."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Stamp Fairtex returns on 26 March to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE Atomweight World Title! #ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Tickets bit.ly/ONEXTickets DO THE #STAMPDANCE 🕺🕺🕺Stamp Fairtex returns on 26 March to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE Atomweight World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEX | 26 March | Tickets DO THE #STAMPDANCE 🕺🕺🕺Stamp Fairtex returns on 26 March to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE Atomweight World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/x3qr30NPC7

Angela Lee will be looking to defend her atomweight championship at ONE X against the Thai phenom. This will be the first time 'Unstoppable' will be competing since giving birth.

In Lee's absence, Stamp has been very active in MMA. In 2021, she won the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix title when she submitted the Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medallist Ritu Phogat.

Lee and Stamp are set to meet on March 26 in the main event of ONE Championship's biggest card till date.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak